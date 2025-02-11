AIRLINK 190.00 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.98%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-11

Newly-appointed 9 additional LHC judges take oath

Recorder Report Published 11 Feb, 2025 08:09am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Aalia Neelum administered oath to newly-appointed nine additional judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) in a simple but impressive ceremony here Monday.

The new judges include Hassan Nawaz Makhdoom, Malik Waqar Haider Awan, Sardar Akbar Ali, Syed Ahsan Raza Kazmi, Malik Javed Iqbal Wains, Muhammad Jawad Zafar, Khalid Ishaq, Malik Muhammad Awais Khalid, and Chaudhry Sultan Mahmood.

After the new appointments, the strength of judges in the LHC has reached 43 against the sanctioned strength of 60.

