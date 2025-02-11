AIRLINK 190.00 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.98%)
BOP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
CNERGY 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 37.82 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.19%)
FFL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
FLYNG 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.01%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.04%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.8%)
KOSM 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
MLCF 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.91%)
OGDC 203.40 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (1.21%)
PACE 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PAEL 39.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.58%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
PIBTL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.99%)
POWER 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.55%)
PPL 174.40 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (1.47%)
PRL 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.69%)
PTC 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.34%)
SEARL 106.75 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.51%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SSGC 36.19 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.43%)
SYM 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.6%)
TELE 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.62%)
TRG 66.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.27%)
YOUW 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
BR100 11,868 Increased By 130.5 (1.11%)
BR30 35,138 Increased By 497.2 (1.44%)
KSE100 112,402 Increased By 1023.6 (0.92%)
KSE30 35,155 Increased By 357.4 (1.03%)
Feb 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-11

PAD directed to introduce ‘Cotton Crop Insurance Pilot Project’

Recorder Report Published February 11, 2025 Updated February 11, 2025 08:12am

LAHORE: Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Monday directed the agriculture department to introduce a “Cotton Crop Insurance Pilot Project” and formulation of a “Disaster Crop Insurance” plan for other key crops under the Kissan Card scheme.

He was chairing an important meeting at the Bank of Punjab Head Office to review the progress on the transformation of the agriculture initiative and launch of Kissan Card Phase-II which will be launched by middle of the May 2025. Agriculture mechanization financing projects also came under discussion at this important meeting.

The Minister stressed the need to obtain farmers’ willingness through SMS for the second phase of the Kissan Card loan. So far, 535,000 Kissan Cards have been approved for issuance. A total budget of Rs. 54 billion has been approved for the Chief Minister, Punjab Kissan Card, out of which Rs. 34.7 billion has already been utilized, with 86 per cent spent on fertilizer purchases.

During the meeting, various options were discussed regarding the inclusion of small and medium-scale farmers (owning up to 25 acres of land) in the second phase of the Chief Minister, Punjab Kissan Card. The possibility of increasing the per-acre loan limit was also considered, with final approval to be given by the Chief Minister, Punjab.

Speaking at the occasion, Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani suggested that farmers should also be allowed to purchase diesel using the 30 percent cash withdrawal facility provided through the Kissan Card. He emphasized the need to remove transaction charges on purchases made through the Kissan Card.

Under the Mechanization Bank Financing Program, the Bank of Punjab will provide high-tech farm machinery to farmers over the next three years at a total cost of Rs. 50 billion. A farmer can receive an interest-free loan of up to Rs. 50 million for purchasing farm machinery, with a repayment period of five years. Farmers will have the option to buy both locally manufactured and imported agricultural machinery. Minister Kirmani highlighted to increase the number of rice and cotton farming machines.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Cotton Punjab Agriculture Department Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani Kissan Card scheme Cotton Crop Insurance Pilot Project

Comments

200 characters

PAD directed to introduce ‘Cotton Crop Insurance Pilot Project’

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains over 750 points

Local raw materials: APTMA says seeking a level playing field

PSDP 2024-25: Rs628.891bn development funds released in 7 months

Govt working with UAE, KSA to extract mineral resources: PM

Revenue pilferage: FBR set to introduce major changes in EFS

Power sector owes Rs148.5bn dues: SNGPL says facing ‘grievous’ liquidity crisis

87 furnaces in default: Bank accounts frozen, mobile SIMs blocked in Lesco areas

Letter to COAS not aimed at striking deal: IK

Tax dispute: IHC grants conditional relief to SOE

KTBA concerned at FBR’s password protection policy

Read more stories