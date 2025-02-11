AIRLINK 190.00 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.98%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-11

Punjab OPC holds first E-Kachehri

Recorder Report Published 11 Feb, 2025 08:15am

LAHORE: For the first time in the history of Punjab, the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) successfully organised an E-Kachehri to address the concerns of overseas Pakistanis.

Vice Chairperson of OPC Punjab, Barrister Amjad Malik, personally heard the grievances of Pakistanis residing in the USA, Canada, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Italy, South Africa, and other countries.

During the session, overseas Pakistanis highlighted their issues, and the vice chairperson promptly issued directives to relevant officials for their resolution. Speaking on the occasion, he reaffirmed that overseas Pakistanis are a valuable asset to the nation, and addressing their concerns is his top priority. He emphasised that the doors of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab are always open to everyone.

He further stated that the government is implementing revolutionary measures to facilitate overseas Pakistanis and aims to transform OPC Punjab into a one-window operation. The government is committed not only to resolving complaints but also to providing additional services for overseas citizens. District-level committees will soon be fully functional to ensure efficient grievance redressal.

Recognising the crucial role of overseas Pakistanis in national development, Barrister Amjad Malik assured that their concerns would be addressed proactively.

