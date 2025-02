KHAIRPUR: A gang of bandits attacked Gambat railway station, taken the station staff as hostage and rob cash from them, local police said.

The outlaws stormed Gambat railway station in Khairpur district of Sindh and took the station staff as hostage and forced them to surrender cash and other valuables.

The dacoits opened fire on resistance and injured a point man of the railway station. Police, after being reported of the incident, rushed to the crime scene.