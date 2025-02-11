Dar telephones Malaysian counterpart

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone call with the Foreign Minister of Malaysia, Dato Seri Utama Haji Mohamad bin Haji Hasan.

They discussed the recent situation in the Middle East region, particularly the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The deputy prime minister/foreign minister expressed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Palestinian people and their just cause.

He also conveyed Pakistan’s support for the convening of an Extraordinary OIC meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers to discuss this urgent issue.

Dar also spoke to foreign ministers of Türkiye and Egypt on Sunday and discussed the evolving situation in Gaza.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025