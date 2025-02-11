AIRLINK 186.31 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.75%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-11

BoK partners with BenchMatrix to enhance LOS

Published 11 Feb, 2025

PESHAWAR: Bank of Khyber (BoK) and BenchMatrix have entered into a partnership under which BoK has selected BenchMatrix’s RiskNucleus Loan Origination System (LOS) to streamline and automate various stages of the lending and financing approval process.

This strategic move leverages advanced technology to enhance loan origination, improve efficiency, and ensure regulatory compliance. The official agreement was signed in the presence of Hassan Raza, Managing Director & CEO, BoK, by Sher Muhammad, Group Head Conventional Banking, BoK, and Taimur Kaleem, Chief Executive, BenchMatrix, along with other senior executives from both organizations in attendance.

The RiskNucleus Loan Origination System is a robust solution aimed at streamlining the loan approval journey. The key features include Request Details and Obligor details modules; which allows to capture and easily update both request and obligor information during the credit reviews ensuring that all relevant data is updated.

Facility, Collaterals and Facility Coverage modules allows the users to manage and track financing limit requests, offers visibility into security coverage against the requested facilities enabling the users to assess the associated risk and ensuring comprehensive coverage analysis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

