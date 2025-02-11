Trump’s hammer falls on transgender rights—II

The Biden administration (2021–2025) introduced transgender military service rights, strengthened Title IX protections for transgender students, and expanded rights for transgender inmates, allowing them to be housed based on their gender identity.

Additionally, gender-affirming care had been included in various federal health programs.

Under Biden’s policies, transgender students could participate in sports teams aligning with their gender identity, though several states had passed laws restricting transgender athletes in female sports.

Trump’s hammer falls on transgender people—I

In US prisons, policies allowed transgender inmates to request housing based on their gender identity. One significant legal case involved a federal judge ruling in favor of a transgender inmate’s right to receive gender-affirming surgery while incarcerated.

The LGBTQ+ movement, particularly the Pride movement, has gained significant visibility, with major corporations, media outlets, and politicians expressing support. What once started as small-scale protests has now grown into large global celebrations. June was officially designated as Pride Month in the US, with corporations, government institutions, and celebrities promoting LGBTQ+ inclusivity.

Over the past few decades, the conversation around gender identity, transgender rights, and medical gender transition has gained significant traction. What was once a fringe discussion has now become a mainstream topic, driven by advocacy organizations, media coverage, medical advancements, and policy shifts.

The concept of individuals experiencing gender dysphoria — where a person feels they were born in the wrong body — has been widely discussed, debated, and, in many cases, legally recognized across the world.

The transgender movement had received significant support from various advocacy groups, including organizations such as the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), GLAAD, and the National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE). These groups have played a major role in lobbying for legal protections, healthcare access, and social acceptance of transgender individuals.

The media, too, has contributed by producing stories, documentaries, and movies portraying the struggles of transgender people, bringing their experiences into the public consciousness.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025