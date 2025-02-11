Gold soars to fresh highs

KARACHI: Gold prices surged to record highs - both locally and internationally on Monday, as global bullion rates soared past $2,900 per ounce, traders said.

Price of the yellow metal hit new height of Rs303,000 per tola and Rs259,773 per 10 grams after shooting up by Rs4,000 and Rs3,429, respectively.

According to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, gold bullion value has grown by $42, selling for an all-time high of $2,903 per ounce with silver standing over $32 per ounce on the world market.

Domestic silver prices also followed the uptrend, posting an increase by Rs43 and Rs37 to reach Rs3,371 per tola and Rs2,891 per 10 grams, respectively, the association added.

