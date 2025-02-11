Early sowing: a strategic step towards cotton revival

Pakistan’s cotton sector has faced a significant downturn in recent years, with the previous season witnessing an extraordinary decline in production, reducing output to just 5.5 million bales.

This sharp decrease has severely impacted the national economy, the textile industry, and farmers, raising serious concerns at both the agricultural and governmental levels.

Key contributing factors include the lower profitability of cotton compared to competing crops, insufficient funding for research and development, the lack of interest from major textile mill owners in promoting domestic cotton, the imposition of an 18 percent sales tax on local cotton while exempting imported cotton, as well as climate change and pest infestations — particularly whitefly and pink bollworm.

To address these challenges and enhance productivity, early cotton sowing is gaining traction due to its potential for higher per-acre yield, reduced production costs, and lower labor requirements.

Recognizing its significance, stakeholders — including government bodies, research institutions, and farmers — have formulated a comprehensive strategy to promote early sowing in the upcoming season. The Punjab government has set an ambitious target to cultivate early cotton on 1 million acres, with official sowing commencing on February 15.

A dedicated support package will be introduced to encourage participation, and land records for early cultivation have been finalized alongside the identification of eligible farmers.

Furthermore, the availability of triple-gene cotton seed varieties will be ensured, and cotton management committees have been established at provincial, divisional, and district levels to facilitate implementation.

For the 2025 season, early cotton sowing will be undertaken across key regions, including 380,000 acres in Multan, 215,000 acres in Dera Ghazi Khan, 150,000 acres in Bahawalpur, 120,000 acres in Sahiwal and Faisalabad divisions, and 15,000 acres in Sargodha division.

In Sindh, there is growing enthusiasm among farmers in major cotton-growing districts such as Sanghar, Badin, Mirpur Khas, Hyderabad, and Umerkot.

Additionally, areas in lower Sindh—including Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Dhoronaro, Kunri, Tando Allahyar, and Tando Jam—offer highly favorable climatic conditions for cotton cultivation, where an increase in early sowing is also anticipated.

The government, in collaboration with key industry stakeholders, is taking proactive measures to ensure a successful cotton season. The Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), under the Ministry of National Food Security & Research, has organized the first national cotton conference, bringing together policymakers, researchers, and industry leaders to develop a unified approach for cotton sector revival.

This initiative has strengthened optimism for a substantial increase in cotton production in the upcoming season, with preparations at both federal and provincial levels now in full swing.

Agricultural experts recommend that farmers use 5 to 6 kg of 60 percent delinted seed per acre for optimal germination.

The ideal plant population per acre depends on factors such as sowing time, soil fertility, fruiting branch length, non-fruiting branch count, and seed variety.

PCCC experts advise farmers to cultivate approved triple-gene varieties between mid-February and March 31 across all cotton-growing areas in Punjab. It is essential to maintain proper row spacing—2.5 feet between rows and 1.5 to 2 feet between plants—while ensuring a germination test before sowing.

Additionally, farmers must verify certification labels on seed bags before purchasing to guarantee quality and yield potential.

Early sowing offers distinct advantages over conventional sowing, including reduced susceptibility to sucking pests, improved growth conditions due to moderate temperatures, and superior fiber quality and yield. To maximize productivity, farmers must treat seeds with recommended pesticides and fungicides before sowing.

With the commencement of the new season, early sowing from February to March presents a viable solution to the persistent challenges faced by farmers and the textile industry.

However, its success hinges on effective policy support, extension services, and knowledge transfer. By equipping farmers with advanced agronomic practices, enhancing their technical expertise, and ensuring access to modern agricultural technologies, Pakistan can restore the strength of its cotton sector and reaffirm its position as a leading cotton-producing nation.

