AIRLINK 186.31 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.75%)
BOP 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.97%)
CNERGY 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.72%)
FCCL 37.01 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.59%)
FFL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.23%)
FLYNG 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
HUBC 129.30 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.55%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 43.42 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.72%)
OGDC 200.97 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.24%)
PACE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.03%)
PIAHCLA 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
PPL 171.88 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (2.25%)
PRL 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (5.98%)
PTC 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
SEARL 105.16 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (3.22%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
SYM 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.23%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 66.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.37%)
BR100 11,738 Increased By 128.2 (1.1%)
BR30 34,641 Increased By 524.7 (1.54%)
KSE100 111,378 Increased By 1055 (0.96%)
KSE30 34,797 Increased By 386.1 (1.12%)
Feb 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-11

Iron ore at multi-month high

Reuters Published 11 Feb, 2025 06:36am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures gained on Monday as earlier losses triggered by US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats were countered by signs of recovering demand in top consumer China and falling shipments from major suppliers.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended daytime trade 0.79% higher at 826.5 yuan ($113.16) a metric ton, the highest since December 10, 2024.

The benchmark March iron ore on the Singapore Exchange climbed 0.76% to $107.15 a ton as of 0712 GMT. It touched October 16, 2024’s high of $107.5 a ton earlier in the session. Demand for the key steelmaking ingredient showed signs of recovery, supporting prices.

The average daily hot metal output, typically used to gauge iron ore demand, rose 1.3% from the assessment before China’s Lunar New Year holiday break to 2.28 million tons on February 5 among steelmakers surveyed, consultancy Mysteel’s data showed. Markets were shut for the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays from January 28 to February 5.

Shipments from top suppliers Australia and Brazil slipped 32% to 18.98 million tons in the week ended February 9 compared to the previous week, Mysteel data showed, buoying sentiment. It helped ore prices shrug off earlier losses on risk-off sentiment after Trump threatened to introduce 25% tariff on all US steel and aluminium imports, on top of the existing metals duties, in another major escalation of his trade policy overhaul on Sunday. Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE traded mixed, with coking coal up 0.13% and coke falling 1.72%. Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were weaker. Rebar lost 0.89%, hot-rolled coil fell 0.49%, wire rod shed 0.53% and stainless steel dipped 0.48%.

iron ore Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore at multi-month high

Local raw materials: APTMA says seeking a level playing field

PSDP 2024-25: Rs628.891bn development funds released in 7 months

Govt working with UAE, KSA to extract mineral resources: PM

Revenue pilferage: FBR set to introduce major changes in EFS

Power sector owes Rs148.5bn dues: SNGPL says facing ‘grievous’ liquidity crisis

87 furnaces in default: Bank accounts frozen, mobile SIMs blocked in Lesco areas

Letter to COAS not aimed at striking deal: IK

Tax dispute: IHC grants conditional relief to SOE

KTBA concerned at FBR’s password protection policy

Lawyers protest 26th Amendment, JCP meeting

Read more stories