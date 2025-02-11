AIRLINK 186.31 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.75%)
BOP 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.97%)
CNERGY 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.72%)
FCCL 37.01 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.59%)
FFL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.23%)
FLYNG 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
HUBC 129.30 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.55%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 43.42 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.72%)
OGDC 200.97 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.24%)
PACE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.03%)
PIAHCLA 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
PPL 171.88 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (2.25%)
PRL 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (5.98%)
PTC 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
SEARL 105.16 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (3.22%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
SYM 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.23%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 66.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.37%)
BR100 11,738 Increased By 128.2 (1.1%)
BR30 34,641 Increased By 524.7 (1.54%)
KSE100 111,378 Increased By 1055 (0.96%)
KSE30 34,797 Increased By 386.1 (1.12%)
Feb 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-11

Aluminium prices gain

Reuters Published 11 Feb, 2025 06:36am

LONDON: London aluminium prices rose on Monday and copper traded on the US Comex exchange widened its premium against the London benchmark after US President Donald Trump said he would impose new 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One on Sunday on his way to the NFL Super Bowl in New Orleans, Trump said he would announce the new metals tariffs on Monday. Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.3% at $2,635 a ton in official open-outcry trading. The contract touched a two-week high of $2,651 on Friday. The US is highly dependent on imported aluminium, mostly from Canada.

Prices of primary aluminium in the US are based on the LME benchmark plus the Midwest premium, which has been elevated in recent months and was last at $0.305 a lb, its highest since July 2022.

“Tariffs would result in higher aluminium prices in the US, representing a significant upside risk to the US Midwest premium this year, which would result in higher costs for consumers in the US,” said Ewa Manthey, a commodities analyst at ING. Trump said that in addition to Monday’s statement he will announce reciprocal tariffs on Tuesday or Wednesday to take effect almost immediately, applying them to all countries and matching the tariff rates levied by each country. LME benchmark copper meanwhile was steady at $9,408 a ton in official activity, having hit its highest since November 8 at $9,530.

Most active US Comex copper futures gained 1.5% to $4.658 a lb, their highest since September 30, representing an unusually high premium over the LME price of $830 per ton. This premium was lower in late May 2024, when Comex copper prices hit an all-time high of $5.1985 a lb due to a short squeeze, where parties were forced to buy back their short positions at a loss or deliver physical copper to close them out.

CME copper stocks have been rising since the incident and are currently at a six-year high. LME zinc fell 0.3% to $2,832 per ton, lead lost 0.4% to $1,986, tin gained 0.2% to $31,175 and nickel lost 0.7% to $15,640.

aluminium aluminium maker

Comments

200 characters

Aluminium prices gain

Local raw materials: APTMA says seeking a level playing field

PSDP 2024-25: Rs628.891bn development funds released in 7 months

Govt working with UAE, KSA to extract mineral resources: PM

Revenue pilferage: FBR set to introduce major changes in EFS

Power sector owes Rs148.5bn dues: SNGPL says facing ‘grievous’ liquidity crisis

87 furnaces in default: Bank accounts frozen, mobile SIMs blocked in Lesco areas

Letter to COAS not aimed at striking deal: IK

Tax dispute: IHC grants conditional relief to SOE

KTBA concerned at FBR’s password protection policy

Lawyers protest 26th Amendment, JCP meeting

Read more stories