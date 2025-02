KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 50.079 billion and the number of lots traded was 52,658.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 25.360 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 7.389 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 6.698 billion), Platinum (PKR 4.572 billion), Silver (PKR 2.606 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.017 billion), Copper (PKR 836.208 million),SP 500 (PKR 440.742 million), DJ (PKR 361.969 million), Natural Gas (PKR 305.260 million), Palladium (PKR 304.273 million), Brent (PKR 86.538 million), Japan Equity (PKR 64.476 million) and Aluminum (PKR 35.180 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 8lots amounting to PKR 7.396 million were traded.

