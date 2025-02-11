AIRLINK 186.31 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.75%)
BOP 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.97%)
CNERGY 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.72%)
FCCL 37.01 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.59%)
FFL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.23%)
FLYNG 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
HUBC 129.30 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.55%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 43.42 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.72%)
OGDC 200.97 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.24%)
PACE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.03%)
PIAHCLA 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
PPL 171.88 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (2.25%)
PRL 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (5.98%)
PTC 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
SEARL 105.16 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (3.22%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
SYM 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.23%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 66.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.37%)
BR100 11,738 Increased By 128.2 (1.1%)
BR30 34,641 Increased By 524.7 (1.54%)
KSE100 111,378 Increased By 1055 (0.96%)
KSE30 34,797 Increased By 386.1 (1.12%)
Markets Print 2025-02-11

Malaysian palm oil rises

Reuters Published 11 Feb, 2025 06:36am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for the fourth straight session on Monday, after data from the industry regulator showed a decline in the country’s stocks and expectations of improving demand added to market’s bullish sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 91 ringgit, or 2.02%, to 4,595 ringgit ($1,028.65) a metric ton at the close.

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks fell more than expected in January to their lowest level in 21 months even as exports dropped and imports rose, due to a plunge in output, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed. The stock figures revealed by MPOB was bullish, and assuming demand picks up momentum in February and March, it will certainly put more pressure on the end stocks, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari. “Going forward production patterns will be the deciding factor for palm prices. Rains in East Malaysia have not been helpful too so prices will continue to remain defensive,” he said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.15%, while its palm oil contract added 1.87%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade eased 0.2%. Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market. Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services estimated that exports of Malaysian palm oil products during February 1-10 fell by 3.9% while AmSpec Agri Malaysia reported a 6.4% rise, compared with the same period a month ago.

Oil prices ticked higher, rebounding after declines last week, on concerns about a global trade war, as investors appeared to shrug off US President Donald Trump’s latest threat, this time on steel and aluminium imports. Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.68% against the US dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

