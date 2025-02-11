AIRLINK 186.31 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.75%)
BOP 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.97%)
CNERGY 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.72%)
FCCL 37.01 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.59%)
FFL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.23%)
FLYNG 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
HUBC 129.30 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.55%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 43.42 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.72%)
OGDC 200.97 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.24%)
PACE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.03%)
PIAHCLA 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
PPL 171.88 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (2.25%)
PRL 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (5.98%)
PTC 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
SEARL 105.16 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (3.22%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
SYM 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.23%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 66.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.37%)
BR100 11,738 Increased By 128.2 (1.1%)
BR30 34,641 Increased By 524.7 (1.54%)
KSE100 111,378 Increased By 1055 (0.96%)
KSE30 34,797 Increased By 386.1 (1.12%)
Feb 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Most countries miss UN deadline for new climate targets

Reuters Published 11 Feb, 2025 12:40am

BRUSSELS: Many of the world’s biggest polluter nations have missed a U.N. deadline to set new climate targets as efforts to curb global warming come under pressure following U.S. President Donald Trump’s election.

The nearly 200 countries signed up to the Paris Agreement faced a Monday deadline to submit new national climate plans to the U.N., setting out how they plan to cut emissions by 2035.

As of Monday morning, many of the world’s biggest polluters - including China, India and the European Union - had not done so.

“The public is entitled to expect a strong reaction from their governments to the fact that global warming has now reached 1.5 degrees Celsius for an entire year, but we have seen virtually nothing of real substance,” said Bill Hare, CEO of science and policy institute Climate Analytics.

The 2015 Paris climate accord commits nations to try to avoid global warming exceeding 1.5 C (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. Action to date has fallen far short of the deep emissions cuts that would achieve this. Last year was the first to breach 1.5 C of warming.

Donald Trump withdraws from Paris climate agreement, again

Large economies that have announced new climate plans include the U.S., Britain, Brazil, Japan, and Canada - although Trump is expected to scrap the U.S.’s Biden-era contribution.

Trump last month ordered the U.S. to withdraw from the Paris Agreement and paused some federal clean energy spending.

U.N. climate chief Simon Stiell said last week most countries have indicated they will still produce their plans this year.

“Countries are taking this extremely seriously, which isn’t surprising given these plans will be key to how much of the 2 trillion boom governments can secure,” Stiell said, citing the $2 trillion invested globally in clean energy and infrastructure last year.

“So taking a bit more time to ensure these plans are first-rate makes sense,” he added.

But the missed deadline adds to concerns that climate action has fallen down government agendas, with some officials signalling that the U.S. U-turn on climate policy is disrupting other nations’ efforts.

EU climate policy chief Wopke Hoekstra told Reuters last month the bloc’s policymaking cycle did not line up with the U.N. deadline, but that Brussels would have its plan ready for the COP30 U.N. climate summit in November.

India has not yet finished the studies needed to design its climate plan, a government official told Reuters.

China will publish its climate plan “in due course”, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

A spokesperson for Indonesia’s Environment Ministry said the ministry was awaiting instructions from the President’s office on submitting its climate target.

The governments of Iran, Russia and South Africa did not respond to requests for comment.

Donald Trump European Union Simon Stiell EU climate policy Wopke Hoekstra

Comments

200 characters

Most countries miss UN deadline for new climate targets

JCP approves 6 high court judges for Supreme Court

Palestinians have no right of return under Gaza plan: Trump

Pakistan seeks details after vessel carrying 65 sinks off Libyan coast

Buying at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

PM Shehbaz departs for UAE on two-day visit

Sindh govt, Dewan Group look to introduce 500 electric taxis in province

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to convene OIC meeting on Gaza

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Biafo Industries partners with Reko Diq Mining Company

President Zardari meets Turkish counterpart during Istanbul stopover

Read more stories