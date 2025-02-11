Private sector: BMP urges SBP to review policies

LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry’s Businessmen Panel (BMP) on Monday stated that the massive investment in government papers leave little room for lending to the private sector, as the banks’ investments in government papers reached Rs 26 trillion by December 2024, contributing 57.6 percent to the central government’s domestic debt.

The BMP Chairman and FPCCI former president Mian Anjum Nisar said that the government has been using taxpayers’ money to pay unprecedented returns to the banks, urging the central bank to review its policies to facilitate the private sector.

The latest data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) revealed how banks’ money runs the central government and how the banks earn record profits from taxpayers’ money. Mian Anjum Nisar said that it’s not new that the government borrows from banks but the size of banks money has been increasing as domestic debts. The data also showed that the banks had been making record profits by getting high interest rates, like 22 percent during the entire FY24, while the return on T-bills remained around this rate and sometimes even higher than the policy rate.

Moreover, the government borrowing from the SBP also increased by record highs during the period, increasing inflationary pressures on the economy.

He observed that private sector has found no space to borrow from financial institutions, as banks are preferring to park their money in risk-free government securities in huge sums.

He said that banking money’s flow has now directed towards the government papers, which will definitely hit the economic growth adversely, affecting the investment landscape of the country too.

The BMP Chairman was of the opinion that the government’s shift for borrowing from the central bank to commercial banks will likely result in banks making profits however this would hurt overall economic growth.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s latest data shows the that a low volume of private sector credit off take means lower domestic investment, hindering business activity and economic growth and promoting unemployment in the country. He added the trend is alarming and a criteria of bad financial management of the country, as all the monetary aggregates tell us a sad story of the failure of the authorities.

The off take at the beginning of last financial year was much higher than the preceding year but disappointing economic situation along with the higher rates discouraged the private sector from borrowing additional funds during the later months.

