BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 10, 2025) .
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 111,377.97
High: 111,622.72
Low: 109,948.57
Net Change: 1055.03
Volume (000): 193,052
Value (000): 12,900,537
Makt Cap (000) 3,430,815,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,614.20
NET CH (+) 615.15
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,108.84
NET CH (+) 45.68
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 30,323.34
NET CH (+) 138.20
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,262.98
NET CH (+) 257.59
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,189.80
NET CH (+) 161.34
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,226.63
NET CH (+) 12.85
------------------------------------
As on: 10-February-2025
====================================
