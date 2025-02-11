KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 10, 2025) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 111,377.97 High: 111,622.72 Low: 109,948.57 Net Change: 1055.03 Volume (000): 193,052 Value (000): 12,900,537 Makt Cap (000) 3,430,815,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,614.20 NET CH (+) 615.15 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,108.84 NET CH (+) 45.68 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 30,323.34 NET CH (+) 138.20 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,262.98 NET CH (+) 257.59 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,189.80 NET CH (+) 161.34 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,226.63 NET CH (+) 12.85 ------------------------------------ As on: 10-February-2025 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025