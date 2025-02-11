AIRLINK 186.31 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.75%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 10, 2025) . ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 11 Feb, 2025 06:36am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 10, 2025) .

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                111,377.97
High:                     111,622.72
Low:                      109,948.57
Net Change:                  1055.03
Volume (000):                193,052
Value (000):              12,900,537
Makt Cap (000)         3,430,815,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 21,614.20
NET CH                    (+) 615.15
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,108.84
NET CH                     (+) 45.68
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 30,323.34
NET CH                    (+) 138.20
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,262.98
NET CH                    (+) 257.59
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,189.80
NET CH                    (+) 161.34
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,226.63
NET CH                     (+) 12.85
------------------------------------
As on:              10-February-2025
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices

