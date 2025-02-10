Djokovic says injury ‘almost 100 percent healed’

BELGRADE: Novak Djokovic said Monday his leg injury, which shattered his Australian Open dream, was “almost 100 percent healed” and he was ready to aim for his 100th ATP title in Doha this month.

“There’s no longer any muscle tear. The injury is almost 100 percent healed and I’m ready to go for more victories,” Djokovic said in an interview with Montenegrin newspaper Vijesti.

“I have the green light from the medical team to train, to prepare.

“The Doha tournament is in seven days’ time, and I’m sticking to my schedule.”

Djokovic’s bid for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open was ended when he was forced to retire injured after dropping the opening set against Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals.

The 37-year-old struggled with the injury during his quarter-final victory over Carlos Alcaraz.

But Djokovic is now expecting to be back for the Qatar Open which starts on February 17, where he will be hoping to join Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer by reaching 100 ATP titles.

“I’ve been chasing it (100th ATP title) for a while, since last October. But we’ll see, it’ll come when it comes,” said the Serb, now ranked seventh in the world.

“Thank God I managed to recover quickly. I’ve had a few more injuries recently compared to the first 15 years of my career.

“It probably comes with age, but my body is still serving me well and I still have the flame and desire.”

The former world number one had to withdraw before the French Open quarter-finals last year, when he suffered a right knee injury and underwent meniscus surgery.

But he returned in time for Wimbledon, where he lost to Alcaraz in the final, before winning his first Olympic gold medal by beating the Spaniard at Roland Garros.