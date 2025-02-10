AIRLINK 186.31 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.75%)
BOP 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.97%)
CNERGY 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.72%)
FCCL 37.01 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.59%)
FFL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.23%)
FLYNG 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
HUBC 129.30 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.55%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 43.42 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.72%)
OGDC 200.97 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.24%)
PACE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.03%)
PIAHCLA 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
PPL 171.88 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (2.25%)
PRL 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (5.98%)
PTC 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
SEARL 105.16 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (3.22%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
SYM 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.23%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 66.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.37%)
BR100 11,751 Increased By 141.7 (1.22%)
BR30 34,739 Increased By 622.6 (1.83%)
KSE100 111,378 Increased By 1055 (0.96%)
KSE30 34,797 Increased By 386.1 (1.12%)
Feb 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares inch higher, led by energy, real estate stocks; US tariffs eyed

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2025 03:26pm

European shares edged up on Monday, supported by energy and real estate stocks, while markets weighed the possible impact of US President Donald Trump’s warning of tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports into the United States.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.2% as of 0955 GMT.

Oil and gas index sector advanced 0.8%, led by a 6.4% jump in BP after a report said activist investor Elliott Investment Management built a stake in the company.

The stock also boosted Britain’s blue-chip index FTSE 100 which was up 0.4% to near a record high. Interest rate sensitive real estate shares jumped over 1%, while telecom stocks added 0.8%.

ASML Holding added 1.3%, helping lift the technology sub-index by 0.5%.

Market focus is now on Trump, who on Sunday said he would announce new 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports, along with other reciprocal tariffs on all countries this week. Basic resources fell 0.3% on Trump’s pledge to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

Steel and iron ore manufacturer ArcelorMittal fell 2.4%. European steelmakers account for about 15% of imports into the United States.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a pre-election debate that Europe was prepared to respond “within an hour” if the US imposes trade levies against the European Union.

European shares near record high following robust earnings; BoE rate decision awaited

The STOXX 600 logged its seventh straight weekly advance on Friday as investors shrugged off trade war-related worries to focus on robust quarterly results.

“I think they (tariff threats) are losing their shock value. Investors are learning that Donald Trump’s announcements don’t necessarily mean that he will follow through,” said Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell.

The European Central Bank’s Vice-President Luis De Guindos said Europeans need to have a prudent and intelligent approach towards trade tariffs as initial announcements at times “don’t end up materialising”.

The ECB said on Friday it may still be several interest rate cuts away from the “neutral” level which neither stimulates nor restricts economic growth, which it now sees between 1.75% and 2.25%.

Among other stocks, GTT Group fell 3.9% to the bottom of STOXX 600 after the French engineering company’s CEO Jean-Baptiste Choimet resigned.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares inch higher, led by energy, real estate stocks; US tariffs eyed

Buying at bourse, KSE-100 settles with over 1,000 points gain

PM Shehbaz departs for UAE on two-day visit

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Biafo Industries partners with Reko Diq Mining Company

New all-time high: gold price per tola surges to record Rs303,000 in Pakistan

Engro Fertilizer posts Rs28.3bn profit in 2024

Oil climbs as market steadies after US tariff concerns

UAE’s Gargash Group acquires majority stake in TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

Tax policy for cotton sector: FBR asked to seek viewpoint of IMF

All set for inking TRQs deals for rice with European Union

Read more stories