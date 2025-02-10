AIRLINK 186.45 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.83%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.87%)
CNERGY 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
FCCL 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.84%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.37%)
FLYNG 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
HUBC 129.19 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (2.2%)
HUMNL 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.7%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.26%)
KOSM 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
MLCF 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.63%)
OGDC 201.00 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.25%)
PACE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 39.55 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.77%)
PIAHCLA 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.95%)
PPL 172.25 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.47%)
PRL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.65%)
PTC 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
SEARL 105.25 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (3.31%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SSGC 35.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.29%)
SYM 17.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.12%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
TPLP 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 66.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
WAVESAPP 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.64%)
BR100 11,730 Increased By 120.9 (1.04%)
BR30 34,591 Increased By 475.3 (1.39%)
KSE100 111,421 Increased By 1097.7 (0.99%)
KSE30 34,804 Increased By 392.7 (1.14%)
PM Shehbaz departs for UAE on two-day visit

Published 10 Feb, 2025 02:23pm
