PM Shehbaz departs for UAE on two-day visit

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 10
|
279.25
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 10
|
279
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 10
|
151.85
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 10
|
0.91
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 10
|
1.24
|
Euro to USD / Feb 10
|
1.03
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 7
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 7
|
6,025.99
|
Nasdaq / Feb 7
|
19,523.40
|
Dow Jones / Feb 7
|
44,303.40
|
India Sensex / Feb 10
|
77,277.83
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 10
|
38,868.06
|
Hang Seng / Feb 10
|
21,480.82
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 10
|
8,737.49
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 10
|
21,835.60
|
France CAC40 / Feb 10
|
7,984.21
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 7
|
18,285
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 7
|
257,241
|
Petrol/Litre / Feb 10
|
257.13
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 10
|
71.45
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 10
|
2,882.33
|
Diesel/Litre / Feb 10
|
267.95
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 10
|
66.02
|Stock
|Price
|
Punjab Mod / Feb 10
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
3.04
▲ 0.45 (17.37%)
|
Gammon Pak / Feb 10
Gammon Pakistan Limited(GAMON)
|
40.11
▲ 3.65 (10.01%)
|
Chakwal Spinning / Feb 10
Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited(CWSM)
|
56.27
▲ 5.12 (10.01%)
|
Citi Pharma Ltd / Feb 10
Citi Pharma Ltd.(CPHL)
|
101.59
▲ 9.24 (10.01%)
|
Shahtaj Sugar / Feb 10
Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited(SHJS)
|
137.57
▲ 12.51 (10%)
|
Otsuka Pakistan / Feb 10
Otsuka Pakistan Limited(OTSU)
|
190.98
▲ 17.36 (10%)
|
Ghandhara Ind. / Feb 10
Ghandhara Industries Limited(GHNI)
|
636.70
▲ 57.88 (10%)
|
Pak Synthetics / Feb 10
Pakistan Synthetics Limited(PSYL)
|
44
▲ 4 (10%)
|
Biafo Ind. / Feb 10
Biafo Industries Limited(BIFO)
|
198.50
▲ 18.05 (10%)
|
Attock Refinery / Feb 10
Attock Refinery Limited(ATRL)
|
625.50
▲ 56.86 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
B. F. Mod. / Feb 10
B.F. Modaraba(BFMOD)
|
6.50
▼ -0.88 (-11.92%)
|
TPL Trakker Ltd / Feb 10
TPL Trakker Limited(TPLT)
|
7.08
▼ -0.94 (-11.72%)
|
Dewan Textile / Feb 10
Dewan Textile Mills Limited(DWTM)
|
6.65
▼ -0.76 (-10.26%)
|
Leather Up Ltd. / Feb 10
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
31.73
▼ -3.53 (-10.01%)
|
Shabbir Tiles / Feb 10
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited(STCL)
|
14.85
▼ -1.65 (-10%)
|
Baba Farid Sugar / Feb 10
Baba Farid Sugar Mills Limited(BAFS)
|
47.82
▼ -5.31 (-9.99%)
|
Redco Textile / Feb 10
Redco Textiles Limited(REDCO)
|
20.85
▼ -2.28 (-9.86%)
|
Sanghar Sugar / Feb 10
Sanghar Sugar Mills Limited(SANSM)
|
40.11
▼ -4.38 (-9.84%)
|
Saritow Spinning / Feb 10
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited(SSML)
|
18
▼ -1.8 (-9.09%)
|
Premier Insurance / Feb 10
Premier Insurance Limited(PINL)
|
5.36
▼ -0.53 (-9%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
B.O.Punjab / Feb 10
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
52,918,598
▲ 0.73
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 10
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
30,244,910
▲ 0
|
Cnergyico PK / Feb 10
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
29,684,237
▲ 0.28
|
Silk Bank Ltd / Feb 10
Silkbank Limited(SILK)
|
22,233,978
▲ 0
|
Pak Refinery / Feb 10
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
19,533,566
▲ 1.75
|
Citi Pharma Ltd / Feb 10
Citi Pharma Ltd.(CPHL)
|
19,526,122
▲ 9.24
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 10
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
18,737,304
▲ 0.16
|
National Bank / Feb 10
National Bank of Pakistan(NBP)
|
12,107,758
▲ 3.66
|
Bank Makramah / Feb 10
Bank Makramah Limited(BML)
|
9,379,914
▲ 0.04
|
Sui South Gas / Feb 10
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
8,937,290
▼ -0.38
