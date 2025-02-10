AIRLINK 186.40 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (0.8%)
China’s Xi accepts invitation to attend Moscow’s Victory Day in May, TASS reports

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2025 12:15pm

MOSCOW: Chinese President Xi Jinping has accepted Russia’s invitation to attend the commemorations of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, TASS state news agency reported on Monday.

“Chinese President Xi Jinping has accepted an invitation to take part in the celebrations on May 9 in Moscow on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War,” TASS cited Russian ambassador to China, Igor Morgulov, as telling Russian state television.

The Kremlin said in December that it had invited “many countries” to attend the 80th anniversary of the end of the war, which Russians call the “Great Patriotic War.”

The Soviet Union lost 27 million people in World War Two, including many millions in Ukraine, but eventually pushed Nazi forces back to Berlin, where Adolf Hitler committed suicide and the red Soviet Victory Banner was raised over the Reichstag in 1945.

Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender came into force at 11:01 p.m. on May 8, 1945, marked as “Victory in Europe Day” by France, Britain and the United States.

Xi Jinping, Putin hold video call: Chinese state media

In Moscow it was already May 9, which became the Soviet Union’s “Victory Day” in what Russians call the Great Patriotic War of 1941-45. Victory Day has become Russia’s most important secular holiday.

Morgulov said that Xi in return, invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to China for the country’s commemoration o f the end of World War Two, which are planned for September.

