England’s Bethell ‘out of Champions Trophy’ says captain Buttler

NEW DELHI: Jacob Bethell is set to miss next week’s Champions Trophy after the left-handed batsman sat out the second one-day international against India with a hamstring injury.

The 21-year-old Bethell made 51 in the opening defeat last week, but was missing on Sunday as India took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Cuttack.

The 50-over Champions Trophy begins on February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai.

“I’m pretty sure (Bethell) has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy, to be honest,” captain Jos Buttler admitted after England’s four-wicket defeat.

“That’s really disappointing for him. Obviously, he played nicely the other day and has been one of the really exciting players,” he added.

“It’s a shame that injury is going to rule him out.”

England have not made an official statement on Bethell’s status, but they called up Somerset batsman Tom Banton on Sunday as cover.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Banton, 26, was due to arrive in India on Monday and join the England squad for the final match of the series in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Banton has played in six ODIs, with a top score of 58 and averages 26.80 with the bat.

England’s first match in the Champions Trophy is against World Cup winners Australia on February 22.

Final squads must be submitted by February 12.