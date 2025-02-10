AIRLINK 182.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.3%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.83%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
FCCL 36.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.07%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.32%)
FLYNG 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.68%)
HUBC 128.30 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (1.5%)
HUMNL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.28%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.4%)
KOSM 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.19%)
MLCF 41.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.69%)
OGDC 196.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-0.81%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.97%)
PAEL 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
POWER 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.71%)
PPL 166.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.79%)
PRL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
PTC 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.43%)
SEARL 101.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.48%)
SYM 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.4%)
TELE 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
TPLP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.45%)
TRG 66.80 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.03%)
WAVESAPP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.64%)
BR100 11,560 Decreased By -49.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 33,848 Decreased By -267.4 (-0.78%)
KSE100 110,105 Decreased By -218.1 (-0.2%)
KSE30 34,288 Decreased By -123 (-0.36%)
Feb 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Police in India pull the plug on British singer Ed Sheeran’s impromptu street concert

Reuters Published February 10, 2025 Updated February 10, 2025 10:31am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A street performance by Ed Sheeran in India’s tech capital of Bengaluru was stopped abruptly by police on Sunday, outraging fans and prompting the British singer to issue a clarification.

Sheeran, dressed in a white t-shirt and shorts was seen singing and playing his guitar on a pavement in the centre of Bengaluru ahead of his concert on Sunday night.

Local channels showed a policeman walking up to Sheeran as he was singing the hit single “Shape of You” and unplugging the microphone, as onlookers jeered.

Sheeran left soon after. Police said event organisers had refused permission for the street performance, which was on one of the city’s busiest streets.

“I refused to give permission because Church Street gets very crowded. That is the reason he was asked to vacate the place,” Bengaluru police official Shekar T Tekkannanavar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

‘Anora’ wins top Hollywood producer and director prizes

Sheeran, who began his career as a busker in the UK, said later on his Instagram account that he did have permission to perform. “It wasn’t just us randomly turning up.

All good though,“ he wrote. Sheeran is in India for a series of concerts, and performed in front of thousands of people at an open ground in the city later that night, accompanied by Indian singer Shilpa Rao.

India Ed Sheeran Bengaluru British singer Ed Sheeran Bengaluru police

Comments

200 characters

Police in India pull the plug on British singer Ed Sheeran’s impromptu street concert

All set for inking TRQs deals for rice with European Union

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Transfer of plots, commercial property: FED expected to be withdrawn

UAE’s Gargash Group acquires majority stake in TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

Pasha says concerned at current unemployment rate

Aurangzeb, UK diplomat discuss investment opportunities

Another member seeks deferment of JCP meeting

FSA helps in sharp increase of TP consignments

Pakistan condemns Israeli PM’s statement

KP advisor says concerned at ‘discrepancies’ in surplus budget

Read more stories