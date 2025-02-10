AIRLINK 182.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.36%)
BOP 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.52%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
FCCL 36.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.66%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.32%)
FLYNG 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.68%)
HUBC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.65%)
HUMNL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.93%)
KOSM 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.19%)
MLCF 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.11%)
OGDC 196.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.79%)
PACE 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
PAEL 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
POWER 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.49%)
PPL 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.65%)
PRL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
PTC 22.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.07%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SSGC 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.2%)
SYM 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.34%)
TELE 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
TRG 66.98 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.3%)
WAVESAPP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.37%)
BR100 11,561 Decreased By -47.9 (-0.41%)
BR30 33,887 Decreased By -228.8 (-0.67%)
KSE100 110,316 Decreased By -6.9 (-0.01%)
KSE30 34,372 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.11%)
Malaysia end-January palm oil stocks hit 20-month low

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2025 10:26am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s palm oil stocks fell 7.55% in January from December to 1.58 million metric tons, the lowest level since May 2023, data from the industry regulator showed on Monday.

Crude palm oil production was down 16.8% in January from December to 1.24 million tons, while palm oil exports fell 12.94% to 1.17 million tons, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said.

Malaysian palm oil futures gain on Ramadan demand

A Reuters survey had forecast inventories at 1.65 million tons, with output seen at 1.32 million tons and exports at 1.15 million tons.

