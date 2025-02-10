AIRLINK 182.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.3%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.83%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
FCCL 36.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.07%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.32%)
FLYNG 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.68%)
HUBC 128.30 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (1.5%)
HUMNL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.28%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.4%)
KOSM 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.19%)
MLCF 41.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.69%)
OGDC 196.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-0.81%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.97%)
PAEL 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
POWER 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.71%)
PPL 166.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.79%)
PRL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
PTC 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.43%)
SEARL 101.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.48%)
SYM 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.4%)
TELE 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
TPLP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.45%)
TRG 66.80 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.03%)
WAVESAPP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.64%)
BR100 11,560 Decreased By -49.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 33,848 Decreased By -267.4 (-0.78%)
KSE100 110,105 Decreased By -218.1 (-0.2%)
KSE30 34,288 Decreased By -123 (-0.36%)
Feb 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nippon Steel considering ‘bold’ revision to US Steel buyout, government spokesperson says

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2025 08:33am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nippon Steel is considering proposing a bold change in plan from its previous approach of seeking to buy U.S. Steel, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Monday, though the company declined to comment.

“We are aware that Nippon Steel is not looking at this as a mere acquisition, but is considering a bold proposal that is completely different from anything it has done in the past,” Hayashi told reporters.

Hayashi said it would create a win-win situation for both Japan and the U.S. through significant investments and the production of high-quality products demanded by the U.S. and global markets.

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump said Nippon Steel’s $14.9 billion bid for U.S. Steel would take the form of an investment instead of a purchase. Two people familiar with the matter said the biggest Japanese steelmaker had not withdrawn its bid.

Nippon Steel declined to comment on Hayashi’s comment as well as Trump’s latest statement that no one can have a majority stake in U.S. Steel.

Trump made the comment on Sunday when speaking to reporters on Air Force One.

Trump to announce 25% steel and aluminum tariffs in latest trade escalation

He also said the U.S. will impose 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports on top of existing duties, and that he will announce the new metals tariffs on Monday.

Shares in Nippon Steel fell 1.5% by midday on Monday, compared with a 0.1% decline in the Nikkei index.

Nippon’s pursuit of U.S. Steel has stretched on for more than a year, with Trump condemning the proposal on numerous occasions, before Friday’s more tempered remarks at the Oval Office with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at his side.

It was unclear if the investment referred to a new deal structure or what the details of the transaction would be, but Trump said on Friday he would meet with the head of Nippon Steel this week and he would be involved “to mediate and arbitrate”.

Nippon Steel Vice Chairman Takahiro Mori last Thursday said the Japanese company had no plan to change the acquisition structure.

Ishiba, on returning from the U.S., told broadcaster Nippon TV on Sunday that there are legal questions regarding the distinction between acquisition and investment, including the extent of stock ownership.

He said such details are likely to be discussed between Trump and Nippon Steel.

“The key point is whether Americans will feel that U.S. Steel will remain an American company,” Ishiba said.

Nippon Steel on Monday declined to issue a statement on Ishiba’s comments or any management meeting with Trump.

Nippon Steel’s bid for U.S. Steel is central to the Japanese company’s global expansion plan. It was blocked last month by then-U.S. President Joe Biden, citing national security.

The firm, together with U.S. Steel, filed a number of lawsuits challenging Biden’s decision.

Japan aluminium Nippon Steel Japan Nippon Steel U.S. Steel Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi US Steel buyout U.S. will impose 25% tariffs

Comments

200 characters

Nippon Steel considering ‘bold’ revision to US Steel buyout, government spokesperson says

All set for inking TRQs deals for rice with European Union

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Transfer of plots, commercial property: FED expected to be withdrawn

UAE’s Gargash Group acquires majority stake in TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

Pasha says concerned at current unemployment rate

Aurangzeb, UK diplomat discuss investment opportunities

Another member seeks deferment of JCP meeting

FSA helps in sharp increase of TP consignments

Pakistan condemns Israeli PM’s statement

KP advisor says concerned at ‘discrepancies’ in surplus budget

Read more stories