AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
FFL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.31%)
FLYNG 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.57%)
HUBC 126.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.07%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
MLCF 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
OGDC 198.51 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.57%)
PACE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.73%)
PTC 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
SEARL 101.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.01%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.17%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.87%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee to plunge to all-time low following Trump’s new tariff plan

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2025 08:26am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is set to open weaker on Monday, tracking losses in Asian currencies after U.S. President Donald Trump said he will introduce more tariffs.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at 87.90-88.00 to the U.S. dollar, compared to its previous close of 87.4250 and past the lifetime low of 87.5825.

The Indian currency had managed a mini relief rally on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India was not more dovish than expected at its monetary policy decision.

The NDF is indicating is a “sizable up move” at open, which “when you consider the recent price action is not surprising”, he said.

“The 88 level will be obviously be the one to watch.”

Trump on Sunday said he will introduce new 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium imports into the U.S., along with reciprocal tariffs on all countries this week to match the rates levied by each country.

His new tariff plan marks a significant upturn in risks of a trade war, analysts said.

Reciprocal tariffs will perhaps garner the highest level of attention, said Chris Weston, head research at Melbourne-based broker Pepperstone.

Indian rupee higher

Japan, India, Brazil, Vietnam, China and the EU nations are now firmly in the firing line, he said.

The offshore Chinese yuan dropped past 7.31 to the U.S. dollar, while the Korean won, the Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit were down 0.4% to 0.7%.

There is significant uncertainty on what Trump will actually do when it comes to tariffs. Trump has previously delayed tariffs on Mexico and Canada and he has made reconciliatory remarks on China.

The key U.S. jobs report on Friday was pushed to a side note amid worries over the tariffs. The report was “encouraging” and is likely to give the Federal Reserve confidence in holding rates steady, ANZ Bank said in a note.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee to plunge to all-time low following Trump’s new tariff plan

All set for inking TRQs deals for rice with EU

Transfer of plots, commercial property: FED expected to be withdrawn

Pasha says concerned at current unemployment rate

Aurangzeb, UK diplomat discuss investment opportunities

Another member seeks deferment of JCP meeting

FSA helps in sharp increase of TP consignments

Pakistan condemns Israeli PM’s statement

KP advisor says concerned at ‘discrepancies’ in surplus budget

Changing tariff policies of US: SAI chief urges govt to take advantage

Prices of essential food items remain high

Read more stories