Markets Print 2025-02-10

Chinese company to purchase 120MW electricity

Recorder Report Published 10 Feb, 2025 05:35am

PESHAWAR: Chinese Investment Company (China Century Steel Mills) has contacted the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for purchase of 120 MW cheap hydropower from Chakdara Swat Corridor, showing interest in the energy sector for establishment of steel mills in province.

In this connection, a delegation of Chinese investment company “China Century Steel Mills” had a special meeting with the Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP for Energy Engr. Tariq Sadozai in his office.

Speaking to delegation, Tariq Sadozai has said that energy sector in province is of great importance and the economy could be further stabilized by using the natural resources of energy with the investment of the private sector.

China Century Steel Mills: Authorities told to iron out land prices, other problems

He further added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid System Company (KPT&GSC), which was established for the first time in the history of the province to utilize the electricity transmission system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a better way, that will soon create a new history by utilizing the cheap electricity generated by completed projects of PEDO, which is no less than an honour for the province and its people he hoped.

Moreover, the Advisor Power Tila Muhammad while giving a briefing said that KPT&GSC will start 3 mega projects for the improvement of electricity transmission system in the province and in this regard, a 40 km long transmission line will be laid from Kalam to Madayen this year, which will cost Rs. 8 billion and will be completed in a period of 18 months.

Similarly, in the second phase, an 80-kilometer long transmission line will be laid from Madayen to Chakdara. The estimated cost of the project Rs. 16 to 18 billion. This project will be completed in 48 months while in the third phase, a modern system of transmission of the cheap electricity generated by the current 171 MW completed and another 1000 MW ongoing projects of PEDO through a loop will also be started he concluded.

On this occasion, the Chinese investment delegation expressed interest in investing in the proposed projects for the improvement of the electricity transmission system.

Special Assistant Tariq Sadozai has welcomed the Chinese investment and called it a positive step towards the development and prosperity of the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

electricity energy sector Chinese company KP Government hydropower steel mills China Century Steel Mills KPT&GSC Chakdara Swat Corridor Tariq Sadozai

