Pakistan

ETs take decisions on 11 more petitions in Jan: FAFEN

Press Release Published 10 Feb, 2025 05:35am

ISLAMABAD: The Election Tribunals (ETs) decided 11 election petitions in January 2025, raising the total number of decided petitions to 112 (30 percent of the overall caseload), according to the Free and Fair Election Network’s (FAFEN) sixth update on the election disputes resolution process based on systematic tracking of the election petitions.

Of these, nine petitions were decided by three tribunals in Lahore, while the Bahawalpur and Karachi tribunals each decided one petition.

Among the decided petitions, six were filed by independent candidates backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), four by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidates, and one by an Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) candidate. All 11 petitions were dismissed.

Over half of population registered as voters: FAFEN

The electoral dispute resolution process had gained momentum in the last quarter of 2024, with approximately 70 petitions decided, primarily by the three Balochistan tribunals consisting of serving High Court judges.

However, progress slowed in January, likely due to winter vacations observed by the Balochistan High Court from December 26, 2024, to February 25, 2025. In contrast, the disposal of petitions in Punjab picked up pace following prolonged delays caused by legal challenges to their constitution.

FAFEN has been tracking 371 election petitions filed with 23 election tribunals across the country. To date, the three tribunals in Balochistan have collectively decided 41 out of 51 disputes (80 percent). Punjab, which has nine tribunals, has decided 45 out of 192 petitions (23 percent).

Sindh’s five tribunals have resolved 17 out of 83 petitions (20 percent). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), where six tribunals were established, has disposed of nine out of 42 petitions (21 percent).

So far, 25 petitions (20 percent) out of 123 challenging the results of National Assembly constituencies have been decided, including 12 in Punjab, seven in Balochistan, four in Sindh, and two in KP. Progress in resolving National Assembly-related disputes have remained slow since the establishment of the tribunals.

On the other hand, 87 petitions (35 percent) out of 248 challenging the results of provincial assemblies’ constituencies have been resolved. These include 34 related to Balochistan Assembly constituencies, 33 to Punjab Assembly constituencies, 13 to Sindh Assembly constituencies, and seven to KP Assembly constituencies.

As of now, at least 38 tribunal decisions – 24 from Balochistan, 10 from Punjab, and four from Sindh – have been contested through appeals before the Supreme Court.

As many as three of these appeals relate to Balochistan Assembly constituencies where tribunals upheld petitions, while the remainder concern dismissed election petitions. The Supreme Court has adjudicated three out of 38 appeals, accepting one and dismissing two, while the remaining cases await a decision.

Of the 112 decided petitions, 108 were dismissed, three were accepted, and one was abated due to the petitioner’s death. Among the 108 dismissals, 43 were rejected on grounds of non-maintainability, nine were withdrawn, and 12 were dismissed due to non-prosecution.

One petition was dismissed due to non-payment of the required process fee, while another was dismissed following the returned candidate’s death. Additionally, 20 petitions were rejected after a full trial.

However, reasons for the dismissal of 22 petitions remain unknown due to the unavailability of judgment copies. The three accepted petitions pertained to Balochistan Assembly constituencies, leading to orders for re-polling in specific polling areas of PB-44 Quetta-VII, PB-45 Quetta-VIII, and PB-36 Kalat.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Election Political Parties FAFEN election tribunals

