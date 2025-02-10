AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
Feb 10, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-02-10

ADR can alleviate case backlog, says CJ PHC

Recorder Report Published 10 Feb, 2025 05:35am

PESHAWAR: On the directives of the Federal Minister for Law and Justice, the International Mediation and Arbitration Centre (IMAC) established by the Ministry of Law and Justice successfully concluded one-day training on Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) with a focus on Arbitration at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, Peshawar.

The training brought together legal professionals to enhance their understanding and practical skills in Arbitration. The sessions covered key topics such as introduction to ADR, arbitration laws, best global practices and the future of arbitration.

The concluding ceremony was graced by the presence of the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim.

While highlighting the pendency of 256,483 cases, the Chief Justice emphasised the importance of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR). He stated that Peshawar High Court has recently inaugurated a dedicated inheritance court to address the pending inheritance dispute. He encouraged the legal community to adopt mediation and arbitration, recognising its potential to reduce the backlog of cases.

The Chief Justice appreciated the Federal Ministry of Law and Justice for organising arbitration training for lawyers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He expressed hope that the training would equip lawyers with the necessary skills to navigate the evolving legal landscape.

Minister for Law and Justice ADR alternative dispute resolution CJ PHC IMAC

