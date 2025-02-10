AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
FFL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.31%)
FLYNG 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.57%)
HUBC 126.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.07%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
MLCF 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
OGDC 198.51 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.57%)
PACE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.73%)
PTC 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
SEARL 101.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.01%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.17%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.87%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-10

KP govt to replace ACE with Anti-Corruption Authority

Recorder Report Published 10 Feb, 2025 05:35am

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to replace the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) with an independent and more powerful Anti-Corruption Authority to curb corruption in the governance system.

The decision has been made during a meeting held with Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair. Besides, Advisor on Anti-Corruption Brigadier Musaddiq Abbasi (Retd), cabinet members, chief secretary, and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

Under a proposed law, the Anti-Corruption Establish-ment will be replaced with an independent and more powerful Anti-Corruption Authority. The chief minister directed officials to finalize the draft of the Anti-Corruption Force Act and present it for approval at the earliest.

Briefing the meeting about the proposed structure and new legislation, concerned authorities informed that the proposed law aims to effectively tackle white-collar crimes.

Under the proposed law, a dedicated anti-corruption force will be established under this law, with professionals recruited on merit through the Public Service Commission. The new organizational structure will include six regional and two sub-regional offices, staffed by specialists in relevant fields who will build strong legal cases against corruption.

The restructuring is expected to significantly improve conviction rates, increasing them from the current 1-2% to 80%. The new system will also enhance recovery mechanisms, raising direct recoveries from Rs 100 million to Rs 500 million annually and indirect recoveries from

Rs 2 billion to Rs 5 billion per year.

Additionally, the handling of registered complaints and ongoing investigations will be expedited.

The draft law has been developed in line with national and international anti-corruption strategies, focusing on awareness, prevention, and enforcement. Measures will also be introduced to penalize false complaints and ensure witness protection. Furthermore, the new force will have a robust internal accountability system.

Chief Minister Gandapur Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has emphasised that strengthening the anti-corruption system aligns with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) manifesto adding that the objective of this initiative is not only to eliminate corruption but also to prevent undue harassment of individuals.

The government, he added, remains committed to a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, following the vision of PTI’s founding chairman.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KP corruption KP Government Anti Corruption Establishment

Comments

200 characters

KP govt to replace ACE with Anti-Corruption Authority

Tax policy for cotton sector: FBR asked to seek viewpoint of IMF

Transfer of plots, commercial property: FED expected to be withdrawn

Pasha says concerned at current unemployment rate

Aurangzeb, UK diplomat discuss investment opportunities

Another member seeks deferment of JCP meeting

FSA helps in sharp increase of TP consignments

Pakistan condemns Israeli PM’s statement

KP advisor says concerned at ‘discrepancies’ in surplus budget

Pakistan says IMF mission will visit to assess governance, corruption risks

PM Shehbaz to embark on 2-day visit to UAE on Monday

Read more stories