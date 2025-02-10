AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-10

FCCI chief says minimum taxes must to attract maximum investment

Press Release Published 10 Feb, 2025 05:35am

FAISALABAD: Minimum taxes are imperative to attract maximum local and foreign investment which could play a key role in accelerating socio-economic activities in order to weed out poverty by creating job opportunities in addition to undertaking development projects for public welfare, said Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing the under-training officers of the Pakistan Provincial Services Academy (PPSA) Peshawar, he welcomed the delegates and said that this visit would provide an opportunity to the public servants to harness their professional skills to efficiently tackle the administrative and economic challenges.

He explained in detail the role of FCCI in industrial development, the importance of public private collaboration and challenges and opportunities for industrial growth. He also responded to the questions and queries of the officers and advised them to serve Pakistan with sincerity, commitment and devotion.

Abdul Sattar, Chief Instructor, PPSA briefed the aims and objectives of the study tour of the under training officers. Later President FCCI and Abdul Sattar exchanged the shields of their respective organisations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

