’Punjab Dhi Rani Programme’: Collection of applications begins: Maryam

LAHORE: “We will not only build but will also make the houses liveable,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while expressing her deep love for daughters of the province. She said, “Phase-I of 1500 mass marriages under “Punjab Dhi Rani Programme” has been completed, while collection of applications for another 1500 marriages under Phase-II of the Program has begun.”

She added,“ Applications for “Punjab Dhi Rani Program” can not only be submitted from the comfort of your homes through an online portal www.cmp. punjab.gov.pk, but can also be submitted in the district office of the Deputy Director Social Welfare.“ She underscored, “A dedicated helpline 1312 has also been established for seeking information about the Program.”

Chief Minister said,“ Food will be provided by the Punjab government to the bride, groom and their close relatives during mass marriage ceremonies.“ She added, “Newly-married couples in mass marriages will be given Rs. 100,000 in gift money through ATM cards, besides gifts of furniture, clothes and other necessary equipment.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,“ Every daughter of Punjab is loved, and I feel heartfelt joy in building their houses.“ She added, “Government is responsible for the poor and deprived segments of society. We will fulfill every responsibility well with commitment and devotion.” She highlighted, “Patting heads of daughters with compassion is a valuable tradition of Punjab.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025