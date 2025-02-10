AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
FFL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.31%)
FLYNG 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.57%)
HUBC 126.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.07%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
MLCF 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
OGDC 198.51 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.57%)
PACE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.73%)
PTC 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
SEARL 101.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.01%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.17%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.87%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-10

’Punjab Dhi Rani Programme’: Collection of applications begins: Maryam

Recorder Report Published 10 Feb, 2025 05:35am

LAHORE: “We will not only build but will also make the houses liveable,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while expressing her deep love for daughters of the province. She said, “Phase-I of 1500 mass marriages under “Punjab Dhi Rani Programme” has been completed, while collection of applications for another 1500 marriages under Phase-II of the Program has begun.”

She added,“ Applications for “Punjab Dhi Rani Program” can not only be submitted from the comfort of your homes through an online portal www.cmp. punjab.gov.pk, but can also be submitted in the district office of the Deputy Director Social Welfare.“ She underscored, “A dedicated helpline 1312 has also been established for seeking information about the Program.”

Chief Minister said,“ Food will be provided by the Punjab government to the bride, groom and their close relatives during mass marriage ceremonies.“ She added, “Newly-married couples in mass marriages will be given Rs. 100,000 in gift money through ATM cards, besides gifts of furniture, clothes and other necessary equipment.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,“ Every daughter of Punjab is loved, and I feel heartfelt joy in building their houses.“ She added, “Government is responsible for the poor and deprived segments of society. We will fulfill every responsibility well with commitment and devotion.” She highlighted, “Patting heads of daughters with compassion is a valuable tradition of Punjab.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

