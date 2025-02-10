AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
Pakistan

Dar, Turkish FM discuss Gaza issue on phone call

February 10, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke to Foreign Minister of Turkiye, Hakan Fidan on Sunday.

The two ministers discussed the evolving situation in Gaza. Dar expressed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment and support to the Palestinian people and for the establishment of a sovereign, independent, and contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

He expressed Pakistan’s grave concern at the proposal calling for displacement of Palestinian people and reiterated that Palestinian land belongs to the people of Palestine.

The ministers agreed to support the convening of an extraordinary OIC ministerial meeting to deliberate upon this urgent and burning issue. They further agreed to maintain close contact in the days ahead.

Dar, Egyptian FM discuss Gaza crisis on phone call Ishaq Dar also held a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt Badr Abdelatty on Sunday.

They discussed the developments in Gaza including critical humanitarian situation impacting millions of Palestinian residents.

The deputy prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support to the Palestinian people and also expressed Pakistan’s full solidarity with Egypt.

He also conveyed Pakistan’s support for convening of an Extraordinary OIC meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers to deliberate upon this issue.

The two ministers agreed to maintain close contact on these developments in the days ahead.

