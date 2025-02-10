FG Polo wins Jinnah Gold Cup 2025 trophy

LAHORE: FG Polo clinched the 5th Jinnah Gold Cup 2025 trophy after defeating HN Polo 8-5 in the grand finale on Sunday. A large crowd, including families and polo enthusiasts, gathered at Jinnah Polo Fields to witness the first high-goal season final.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman was the chief guest, while former players, including Club Secretary Maj Ali Taimoor (retd), were also in attendance.

The final featured an exhibition of vintage cars and an exciting tent pegging display, adding to the event’s grandeur.

FG Polo dominated the match, with Raul Laplacette scoring four goals, while Mian Abbas Mukhtar and Raja Mikael Sami added one goal each. For HN Polo, Haider Naseem netted three goals, and Hamza Mawaz Khan contributed two.

The match kicked off at a blistering pace, with both teams showcasing exceptional polo skills and tactics. The intense battle saw each side convert two goals in the opening chukker, ending it in a 2-2 deadlock. HN Polo seized the early momentum in the second chukker, netting a field goal to take a narrow 3-2 lead. However, FG Polo responded in style, staging a strong comeback with a brilliant brace, reclaiming the advantage at 4-3.

The third chukker was a masterclass by FG Polo, as they dominated the play, hammering in three consecutive goals to establish a commanding 7-3 lead. Their momentum carried into the fourth and final chukker, where they added yet another goal to extend their lead to 8-3. Despite a spirited late surge, HN Polo managed to fire in two quick goals, narrowing the deficit to 5-8. However, their efforts came too late, as FG Polo held firm to clinch the grand finale with a resounding 8-5 victory.

Earlier in the thrilling subsidiary final, DS Polo secured a hard-fought 7-6½ victory over BN/Newage. Lao Abelenda led the charge for DS Polo with a stellar performance, emerging as the top scorer with five fabulous goals, while Ahmed Ali Tiwana contributed two crucial goals. Despite enjoying a half-goal handicap advantage, BN/Newage put up a fierce fight, with Marcos Solari netting impressive five goals, and Tito Ruiz Guinazu adding one to their tally.

Raul Laplacette of FG Polo was named player of the final, while the best pony award went to Mian Abbas Mukhtar’s mare.

