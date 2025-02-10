Convoy of 120 vehicles carrying goods departs for Parachinar

PESHAWAR: A convoy of 120 vehicles carrying relief goods has been dispatched from Tehsil Thall to Kurram and Parachinar.

According to the district administration on Sunday, the relief supplies include food items and other essential commodities.

It stated that the convoy was sent after clearance from security forces. Security personnel and representatives from the district administration are accompanying the convoy, which departed from Thall Cantonment towards Parachinar.

Deputy Commissioner Gohar Zaman confirmed that the convoy, consisting of both small and large vehicles, includes food supplies, medicines, and daily essentials.