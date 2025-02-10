Training session on micro agro-entrepreneurship concludes

HYDERABAD: A comprehensive Training of Trainers (ToT) session on Micro Agro-Entrepreneurship was successfully held at the ICMA Hyderabad Campus, jointly organized by Sukkur IBA University and the Small & Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) under the ITC-GRASP project.

The session attracted a diverse group of professionals, including representatives from universities, NGOs, government institutions, the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), social development agencies, and various trade organizations.

Led by Ikhtiar Ahmed Khoso, Director of the Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership & Incubation (CELI) at Sukkur IBA University, the training focused on equipping participants with critical skills in agro-entrepreneurship.

The session covered core principles of agricultural business, facilitation techniques for master trainers, the concept of a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) in agribusiness, financial planning for agro-startups, and modern strategies for scaling agricultural enterprises.

The training was designed to be interactive, featuring group discussions, hands-on exercises, role-playing activities, and participant-led presentations, allowing trainers to gain practical insights and apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios.

Representing HCSTSI, Secretary General Furqan Ahmed Lodhi led his group and delivered an insightful presentation on “Livestock Management: A Profitable Business Opportunity.” His session provided a detailed overview of Pakistan’s livestock industry, investment potential, modern farming innovations, and market expansion strategies.

Dr. Naveed from Mehran University also participated actively, offering key insights into the growth potential of the livestock sector and its crucial role in economic development and food security.

Highlighting the importance of such capacity-building programs, Master Trainer Ikhtiar Ahmed Khoso stated: “By training new trainers, we are fostering a network of experts who will guide aspiring agro-entrepreneurs, ultimately contributing to a stronger national economy.”

He also stressed the significance of leveraging digital platforms for agribusiness training and called for more structured training initiatives to empower small traders and entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector.

The event concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony, where ICMA Hyderabad’s Joint Director & Head, Muhammad Hussain Ajmeri, awarded certificates to all participants.

Expressing ICMA Hyderabad’s commitment to entrepreneurial development, he remarked: “Our institution is dedicated to nurturing new entrepreneurs and will continue supporting such initiatives to enhance professional growth and economic sustainability.”

