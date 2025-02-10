AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
FFL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.31%)
FLYNG 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.57%)
HUBC 126.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.07%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
MLCF 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
OGDC 198.51 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.57%)
PACE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.73%)
PTC 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
SEARL 101.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.01%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.17%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.87%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-02-10

Trump’s hammer falls on transgender people—I

Qamar Bashir Published 10 Feb, 2025 05:35am

On January 20, 2025, immediately following his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump signed an executive order titled “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government.”

This order mandates that all federal agencies recognize only two sexes — male and female — as determined at birth, effectively eliminating federal recognition of transgender and non-binary identities.

The order states: “Sex refers to the immutable biological classification of male or female as determined at conception. The executive order directs federal agencies to replace the term “gender” with “sex” in official documents and policies, cease funding for gender-affirming care, and prohibit the promotion of what it terms “gender ideology.”

It also rescinds previous policies that allowed individuals to self-identify their gender on federal documents such as passports and mandates that federal facilities, including prisons and shelters, assign individuals to sex-segregated spaces based on their biological sex assigned at birth.

In addition to this order, President Trump signed another executive order on January 28, 2025, aimed at prohibiting federal support for gender transitions for individuals under 19 years old.

This order directs federal insurance programs, including Medicaid and TRICARE, to exclude coverage for gender-affirming care for minors and encourages legal action against healthcare providers offering such services.

Transgender rights in the U.S. have evolved significantly over time, shaped by different presidential administrations.

The Obama administration (2009–2017) implemented policies recognizing gender identity in federal laws, issued guidance allowing transgender students to use bathrooms corresponding to their gender identity, and removed the ban on transgender individuals serving openly in the military.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former press minister to Embassy of Pakistan to France

US transgender US President Donald Trump

Comments

200 characters

Trump’s hammer falls on transgender people—I

Tax policy for cotton sector: FBR asked to seek viewpoint of IMF

Transfer of plots, commercial property: FED expected to be withdrawn

Pasha says concerned at current unemployment rate

Aurangzeb, UK diplomat discuss investment opportunities

Another member seeks deferment of JCP meeting

FSA helps in sharp increase of TP consignments

Pakistan condemns Israeli PM’s statement

Pakistan says IMF mission will visit to assess governance, corruption risks

PM Shehbaz to embark on 2-day visit to UAE on Monday

Dar reaffirms backing for Palestinian statehood in talks with Iran’s FM

Read more stories