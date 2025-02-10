Chinese CG donates 38 solar-powered systems to Balochistan

KARACHI: The Consulate General of China in Karachi has donated Balochistan province with 38 solar-powered systems, extensively covering areas such as Kalat, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Zhob, Nushki, and Khuzdar in Balochistan.

This initiative benefits schools, hospitals, mosques, and tribal communities, with aim to significantly reduce the reliance of remote areas on unstable power grids, alleviate the local energy shortage issues, and improve the living standards of the residents.

On February 8, the Consulate General held a handover ceremony attended by Yang Yundong, Consul General of China in Karachi, Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandokhel, Governor of Balochistan and other local residents, marking the successful completion of the project.

Consul General Yang Yundong mentioned in his speech at the ceremony that the provision of solar-powered systems to Balochistan by China is a vivid manifestation of the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan, as well as a testament to the profound fraternal bond and sincere, selfless assistance of China to Balochistan.

The community leaders, school administrators, hospital staff, and religious scholars in Balochistan have acknowledged the project as a beacon of friendship between Pakistan and China, expressed immense gratitude for China’s generous donation.

Yang Yundong added that China and Pakistan are good neighbours, good partners, good friends, and good brothers.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, as an important flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, has effectively promoted Pakistan’s economic and social development, becoming an important platform and a shining business card for comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping pointed out that the planning and layout of the Economic Corridor should cover other parts of Pakistan as well so that the fruits of its development will reach both all the people in Pakistan.

Recently, during the President Zardari’s visit to China, the two countries issued a joint statement, in which it was emphasized that the China-Pakistan cooperation opens to all regions in Pakistan and aims to benefit all Pakistani people.

China has been continuously advancing the construction of Gwadar Port, fostering the maturation of the port’s functions and enhancing the market appeal of the Gwadar Free Zone.

We established the Gwadar China-Pakistan Friendship Hospital, which is fully equipped with various departments and advanced medical facilities, and handed over the Gwadar Desalination Plant. Not long ago, the new Gwadar International Airport welcomed its first domestic and international flights, opening new prospects for the synergy of airport and seaport.

The development of the Gwadar region will gradually radiate to the broader hinterland of Balochistan, driving socio-economic growth in more areas of the province.

