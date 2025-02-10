AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-10

16th KLF 2025 concludes

Recorder Report Published 10 Feb, 2025 07:02am

KARACHI: The Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) concluded with a shout out for upholding and endorsing the ‘Narratives from the Soil’ as voices of people across the landscape.

Urban issues took centre stage in ‘Urban Dialogue: The Karachi Katchehri,’ had Murtaza Wahab, Mansoor Raza, and Bilal Hassan, addressing the challenges of Karachi’s governance and infrastructural issues.

Insightful discussions on pressing national and global matters continued to engage the audience. ‘Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations: A Reset’ with Ikram Sehgal and Salma Malik, explored the changing paradigms between the two nations.

Another crucial conversation, ‘Pakistan’s Population: Time Bomb or Dividend?’ brought together experts Azra Fazal Pechuho, Lubna Naz, Rehana Ahmed, and Khalid Masud. Moderated by Naeem Sadiq, the panel discussed the challenges and opportunities posed by Pakistan’s demographic trends.

The vital issue of sustainability in business was explored in ‘Integrating Impact and Sustainability into Business, Investment, and Life,’ moderated by Ali Habib, the panelists included Martin Dawson, Maya Inayat Ismail, and Qasim Ali Shah. A dynamic conversation titled ‘Have Electronic & Social Media Eroded the Quality of Political Debate?’ saw prominent voices of Azhar Abbas, Amber Rahim Shamsi, Shehzad Ghias Shaikh, and Faisal Subzwari debating the role of modern media and social impact with Nadeem Farooq Paracha.

The literary discourse acknowledging the giants of Urdu literature today, ‘Urdu ki Taza Bastiaan’ featured celebrated poets and authors Iftikhar Arif, Harris Khalique, and Ashfaq Hussain. Poetry enthusiasts were treated to ‘Kuchh Ghazalain, Kuchh Nazmain,’ where Moazzam Ali Khan shared his work Karachi’s literary and poetic heritage was explored in ‘Karachi: Kahaaniaan aur Nazmain,’ featuring Raja Shehzad, Sajjad Ahmed, and Afzal Ahmad Syed.

