Futures spread up 499bps

Published 10 Feb, 2025 05:35am

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 499bps to 12.76 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained very thin as average daily volumes plunged by 75.7 points to 93.76 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 385.48 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 67.7 percent to Rs 6.20 billion during this week against previous week’s average of Rs 19.21 billion.

