Sudan to form new govt after regaining Khartoum

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2025 05:35am

DUBAI: The formation of a new Sudanese government is expected to happen after the recapture of Khartoum is completed, military sources told Reuters on Sunday, a day after army head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said he would form a technocratic wartime government.

The Sudanese army, long on the backfoot in its war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, has in recent weeks regained ground in the capital Khartoum along several axes, closing in on the symbolic presidential palace along the Nile.

The RSF, which has said it would support the formation of a rival civilian administration, has retreated, overpowered by the army’s expanded air capacities and ground ranks swollen by allied militias.

The RSF controls most of the west of the country, and is engaged in an intense campaign to cement its control of the Darfur region by seizing the city of al-Fashir. Burhan ruled out a Ramadan ceasefire unless the RSF stopped that campaign.

