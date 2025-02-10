Bobi hosts brunch for Lahore Gymkhana Club members

LAHORE: Prominent businessman Qamar Khan Bobi hosted a well-attended brunch for members of the Lahore Gymkhana Club on Sunday, where he vowed to bring revolutionary changes to the institution if elected in the upcoming polls on February 15.

Addressing the gathering, Bobi expressed unwavering confidence in securing a historic victory, emphasizing his vision to transform the club into a “true family-oriented space.”

“The current state of Lahore Gymkhana Club is no secret,” Bobi stated, underscoring his commitment to overhauling its operations. He also acknowledged the enthusiastic reception of his campaign by members and praised the Lahore Chamber of Commerce for its backing.

Dr Ali Razzaq, a key figure in Bobi’s electoral panel, echoed the sentiment, stressing his principled approach to the race. “We entered these elections solely to serve the Gymkhana community,” he said, urging members to vote for their panel to enable merit-based reforms.

