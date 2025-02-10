AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
FFL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.31%)
FLYNG 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.57%)
HUBC 126.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.07%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
MLCF 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
OGDC 198.51 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.57%)
PACE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.73%)
PTC 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
SEARL 101.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.01%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.17%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.87%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-10

Oil millers demand lending to farmers

Recorder Report Published 10 Feb, 2025 05:35am

HYDERABAD: All Sindh Oil Millers and Oil Association held a meeting and conference at a local hotel in Hyderabad.

It was decided at the meeting to address the government-level issues facing the oil industry in order to eliminate the communication gap between edible oil industries and the Sindh government.

Participants at the meeting demanded that the government provide loans to farmers on easy terms to increase local production of cooking oil, which is essential for Pakistan’s economic development.

The meeting also presented suggestions regarding access to canola, sunflower, and other oilseed general mills in edible oil, while discussing the establishment of a new limit for sunflower in Sindh.

Oil millers and dealers emphasized the need to activate the Solvent Plant Association. They also discussed issues regarding foreign materials and stated that efforts should be made to stop foreign materials, which is a fundamental issue that requires immediate resolution.

The meeting discussed standardizing the limits of sunflower crop across Sindh and called for the cleaning of foreign materials to protect millers from economic losses. Additionally, it addressed the need to set principles for renting vehicles for the selection of mills.

The meeting highlighted the need to increase the number of edible oil crops in Sindh to save the country’s foreign exchange reserves, which includes issues related to loading and unloading in the sunflower trade.

The event was attended by program organizer Shahid Nawaz, Seth Gopi Chand, Seth Paras Ram, Seth Suman Mal, traders from Sindh Oil Mills Industries, site area Hyderabad, oil millers and dealers from across Sindh, and other dignitaries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Farmers Oil Millers and Oil Association

Comments

200 characters

Oil millers demand lending to farmers

Tax policy for cotton sector: FBR asked to seek viewpoint of IMF

Transfer of plots, commercial property: FED expected to be withdrawn

Pasha says concerned at current unemployment rate

Aurangzeb, UK diplomat discuss investment opportunities

Another member seeks deferment of JCP meeting

FSA helps in sharp increase of TP consignments

Pakistan condemns Israeli PM’s statement

KP advisor says concerned at ‘discrepancies’ in surplus budget

Pakistan says IMF mission will visit to assess governance, corruption risks

PM Shehbaz to embark on 2-day visit to UAE on Monday

Read more stories