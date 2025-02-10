Bracewell, Phillips and Young feature in PCB Podcast

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Sunday released second part of the 57th PCB Podcast, which features New Zealand off-spinner Michael Bracewell along with teammates, all-rounder Glenn Phillips and top-order batter Will Young.

The New Zealand trio share their insights from their previous two tours of Pakistan since 2023, their upcoming ODIs against Pakistan and South Africa and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The tri-series matches will be on 10th February (today) at the Gaddafi Stadium, with Karachi’s National Stadium hosting the games on 12th and 14th February.

The opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be held in Karachi on February 19, where Pakistan will face New Zealand.

In the first Part one of the PCB Podcast, opener Fakhar Zaman previews the tri-nation series and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, while also reflecting on his comeback, memorable performances – especially against India, New Zealand and South Africa – and about his new opening partner in the forthcoming matches.

Naseem Shah reflects on his journey to stardom, emphasising the importance of processes in achieving success. He shares his thoughts on his performances against New Zealand, looks ahead to the highly anticipated clash against India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and interest in batting.

Former skipper Salman Butt speaks with New Zealand off-spinner Michael Bracewell along with teammates, all-rounder Glenn Phillips and top-order batter Will Young in the 2nd Podcast.

