46th Anniversary of Islamic Revolution of Iran: Reza Amiri Moghadam, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan

Published 10 Feb, 2025 05:35am

As an Ambassador, it’s a source of pride to felicitate the 46th Anniversary of the Victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran. From the very beginning, the Iranian nation pursued sacred goals in its movement, which are manifested in three causes of independence, freedom and Islamic Republic, and rooted in the basic principles of resistance and stability.

By the grace of the Allah Almighty, and the efforts and resistance of the people, today, Iran is witnessing unique growth in many fields including science, industry, technology and defense. Despite unprecedented and inhumane sanctions, pressures and barriers, Iran has become stronger and more determined, to continues on its path for progress, development and prosperity of the nation.

The February eleventh is the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, and now the Iranian nation is preparing to celebrate the event while triumphantly overcame difficulties and now proceeds determinedly in the way forward. The adversities and sufferings, the sorrow and loss of our loved ones and the cruel pressures have made us more resistant and determined. The Iranian nation is resolute to determine its own destiny, realize human dignity, and its national, religious and cultural causes and values.

This year, we are celebrating this national event in our brotherly country of Pakistan. Now, we see more solidarity and the strengthening of the bilateral ties in all areas. The Iranian and Pakistani government and people are well-aware of the importance of the friendly relations, the crystallization of which is witnessed in the deepening of the friendships and comprehensive development of relations.

Pakistan and Iran are two neighborly, brotherly and friendly countries, with strong historical, civilization, historical, cultural and religious commonalities which along with unique capacities and opportunities, could result in stronger economic, trade, tourism and energy cooperation to step forward. Today, the solidarity and friendship between the two nations, promises the realization of the common goals and the pursuit of common interests.

Long live Iran -Pakistan friendship

