Seven terrorists killed in two Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IBOs: ISPR

The security forces on Sunday killed seven terrorists in two separate intelligence based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military’s media affairs wing said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted two operations on night 8-9 February in general area Maddi, Dera Ismail Khan District on reported presence of terrorists.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, three khwarij including Kharji Rehmat were sent to hell, while two khwarij got injured,” it said.

Four more terrorists were neutralised and four others injured in another operation in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District.

ISPR said sanitization operations were being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Earlier this week, security forces eliminated an Afghan national involved in terrorist activities inside Pakistan during an operation in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan, the ISPR said.

The terrorist was identified as Luqman Khan alias Nusrat, son of Kamal Khan, a resident of Spera District, Khost Province, Afghanistan.

The ISPR added that his body was handed over to the Interim Afghan Government, as he was an Afghan citizen.