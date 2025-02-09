President Zardari leaves for Lisbon to condole Prince Karim Aga Khan IV’s death

President Asif Ali Zardari has departed for Lisbon, Portugal, where he will meet His Highness Prince Rahim Agha Khan to extend his condolences on the passing away of the late Prince Karim Aga Khan IV.

“The president will meet His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan to extend his condolences on the passing away of late Prince Karim Aga Khan IV,” said a statement from the President’s House.

According to the statement, President Zardari will also meet with his Portuguese counterpart, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, during his visit.

Prince Karim Aga Khan died in Lisbon on Wednesday, aged 88.

Prince Rahim al-Hussaini Aga Khan V was named the 50th spiritual leader of the Ismaili community, following the reading of the Will left by his late father, Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV.

Throughout their 1,400 years of history, the Ismailis have been led by a living, hereditary Imam. The Ismailis live in over 35 countries and number approximately 12 to 15 million.