AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
FFL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.31%)
FLYNG 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.57%)
HUBC 126.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.07%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
MLCF 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
OGDC 198.51 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.57%)
PACE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.73%)
PTC 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
SEARL 101.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.01%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.17%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.87%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

New Zealand’s Ravindra bloodied by ball to the face in Lahore

Reuters Published 09 Feb, 2025 11:57am
New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra (C) receives medical attention after being hit on the head by the ball during the Tri-Nation’s first one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 8, 2025. Photo: AFP
New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra (C) receives medical attention after being hit on the head by the ball during the Tri-Nation’s first one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 8, 2025. Photo: AFP

New Zealand said Rachin Ravindra was recovering well after taking a ball full in the face during a warm-up match for the Champions Trophy against Pakistan in Lahore on Saturday.

The all-rounder was left bloodied by the blow to his forehead after losing sight of the ball in the floodlights as he attempted a catch in the 38th over of Pakistan’s innings.

The team said Ravindra had suffered a cut to his face but was “otherwise well” and had passed his first Head Injury Assessment (HIA).

“He’s been conscious the whole time, which is fantastic,” his teammate Glenn Phillips told reporters at Gaddafi Stadium.

“Obviously it was a pretty terrifying moment, he lost the ball in the lights and unfortunately the ball won that situation this time. He’s being monitored and I’m sure he’ll be raring to go as soon as possible.”

Phillips was named Player of the Match after scoring his maiden one-day international century to drive New Zealand to a victory by 78 runs.

His unbeaten 106 came from just 74 deliveries and helped the Black Caps to a bumper score of 330 for six in their 50 overs before they bundled out their hosts for 252.

“ODI cricket has been my favourite format growing up and it’s always something I’ve been reaching for to get that century,” said Phillips, who was playing his 37th one-day international.

“It was a pretty surreal moment, I’ve been chasing it for a couple of years now, obviously batting at six it doesn’t mean your opportunities to score a hundred are always there.

Phillips and Santner lead New Zealand to 78-run win over Pakistan

“Thankfully today everything lined up nicely.”

New Zealand take on South Africa on Monday at the same stadium in the Tri-Series warm-up for the Champions Trophy, which begin when the Black Caps take on tournament hosts Pakistan again in Karachi on Feb. 19.

Gaddafi Stadium Glenn Phillips PAKISTAN VS NEW ZEALAND ODI Rachin Ravindra Head Injury Assessment

Comments

200 characters

New Zealand’s Ravindra bloodied by ball to the face in Lahore

Dar reaffirms backing for Palestinian statehood in talks with Iran’s FM

Donald Trump says he has spoken to Putin about ending war in Ukraine, the New York Post reports

Economy set to take off: PM

Russia says it sees no positive steps from US on disarmament, RIA reports

‘26th Amendment to stay until withdrawn by parliament’

Nepra facing multiple pleas against rise in Discos’ security deposit

H1 budget deficit 1.2pc of GDP

Salaried individuals: FTO tells FBR to scale back checks on telco-issued certificates

Housing finance project implementation on track: WB

Read more stories