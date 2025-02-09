AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
Racing rise to second after 2-0 win over Boca Juniors

Reuters Published 09 Feb, 2025 10:56am

BUENOS AIRES: Luciano Vietto’s early strike and Adrian Martinez’s late header gave Racing Club a 2-0 home win over Boca Juniors in the Apertura tournament of the Argentine Primera Division on Saturday.

Racing, who were eighth in the standings, bounced back from last week’s 2-0 loss to Estudiantes, climbing to second in Group A on nine points.

Boca languish in 11th place with five points after winning just one of their four games.

Winger Santiago Solari received the ball in midfield after a quick, chaotic throw-in by Gaston Martirena.

He then crossed it to forward Vietto, who slotted home from close range.

Premier League says it may introduce semi-automated offside tech before season ends

Martinez sealed Racing’s win in the 87th minute.

Unmarked in the box, he headed in a rebound after Boca goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin had denied Maximiliano Salas’ effort.

