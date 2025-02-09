Housing finance project implementation on track: WB

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank says the implementation progress of the Pakistan Housing Finance Project, which aims to increase access to housing finance for households and support capital market development, is satisfactory.

The bank, in its “Implementation Status & Results Report,” stated that the project remains on track to achieving its development objective and that implementation progress remains satisfactory.

It further noted that $60 million was disbursed to support Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company (PMRC) in strengthening its capital base and operationalisation under component 1 of the project.

Affordable housing projects: Govt to announce major incentives for finance access

In addition to the $70 million line of credit for the origination of concessional and longer tenor loans for low- and middle-income households, along with $10 million for a pilot Risk Sharing Facility (RSF) and $25 million for a scaled-up RSF under component 2, have all enabled PMRC to become a central pillar of the housing finance sector in Pakistan, accounting for 15 per cent of housing finance in the country, all the while increasing access to housing finance for low-income households, it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025