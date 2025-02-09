AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
Feb 09, 2025
Pakistan

Shortages of food, medicines add to uneasy calm in Kurram region

Naveed Siddiqui Published 09 Feb, 2025 02:43am

ISLAMABAD: The persistent tense situation in troubled Kurram region has intensified the shortage of food and medical supplies in the district as the authorities disclose that security forces have dismantled over 30 bunkers erected by warring tribes to launch attacks against each other.

The officials of district administration have confirmed the demolition of more bunkers on the cards, highlighting operation will continue until entire infrastructure is dismantled under the 14-point peace agreement and restore normalcy in the region.

Officials revealed that medical stores in Parachinar and adjoining areas have been shutdown in protest due to non-supply of essential medicines.

The prolonged road closures have exacerbated the dire situation since more than three months.

Meanwhile, the district administration has reported the demolition of two more bunkers, bringing the total to 30.

The Drug Association of Parachinar has announced a shutter-down strike, citing severe difficulties in procuring medicines due to supply disruptions.

Addressing a joint press conference, association leaders lamented that while essential items including flour, ghee, sugar, and vegetables are being transported in convoys but ignored medical supply vehicles carrying life saving drugs.

They warned that all medical stores would remain closed until the supply of medicines is restored. The strike has left patients in a critical situation, with pharmacies completely shutdown.

Meanwhile, students desiring for admissions in national and international educational institutions have also staged protest.

They expressed frustration over their inability to reach Peshawar, warning that their academic year and admission prospects are in jeopardy due to road blockades.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

shortages of food Kurram region food and medical supplies

